Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) PT Lowered to $51.00 at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $130.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

