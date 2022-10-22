Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Trading Down 5.3%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 54,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,722,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Hayward by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

