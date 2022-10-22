Head-To-Head Contrast: Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valneva and Elevation Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $411.85 million 2.09 -$86.87 million N/A N/A Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($2.54) -0.43

Elevation Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A Elevation Oncology N/A -45.55% -41.75%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Valneva and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Valneva has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Valneva and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 1 2 1 0 2.00 Elevation Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valneva currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.52%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 611.01%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Valneva.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Valneva on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

