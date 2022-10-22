Head-To-Head Contrast: Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) vs. DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pigeon and DeNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $848.45 million 1.91 $79.95 million $0.14 23.82 DeNA $1.17 billion 1.35 $271.98 million $2.32 5.54

DeNA has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 8.52% 10.21% 8.00% DeNA 23.50% 13.16% 9.49%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Pigeon and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pigeon has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pigeon and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 2 0 0 0 1.00 DeNA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

DeNA beats Pigeon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. Pigeon Corporation markets its products under the Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Easiit, a brain performance app; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; and PICKFIVE, a NFT card game. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

