Head-To-Head Survey: GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) & Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GEMALTO NV/S alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Thoughtworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 2.74 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -18.12

Analyst Ratings

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GEMALTO NV/S and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 2 6 0 2.75

Thoughtworks has a consensus target price of $20.22, indicating a potential upside of 114.67%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Profitability

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87%

About GEMALTO NV/S

(Get Rating)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.