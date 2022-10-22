Head to Head Survey: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Iron Mountain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.04 $450.22 million $1.26 37.36

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 7.70% 60.58% 3.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.8% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 87.58%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.