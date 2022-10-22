Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.75.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

HL opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 441,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 497,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

