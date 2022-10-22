Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0596 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Hedera has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $28.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00082366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025488 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007459 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05907024 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $31,632,304.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

