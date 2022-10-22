Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. CL King decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 348,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

