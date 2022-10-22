HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading 2.1% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €71.30 ($72.76) and last traded at €70.90 ($72.35). 9,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.45 ($70.87).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

