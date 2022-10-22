Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.04 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $653.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

Insider Transactions at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $156.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

