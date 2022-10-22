Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $543,800.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $127.29 million and approximately $543,800.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00018144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

