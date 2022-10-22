HEX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.33 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. HEX has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion and approximately $4.33 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEX has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.
About HEX
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
