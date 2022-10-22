H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $434,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,253 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 317,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.79. 157,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,326. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

