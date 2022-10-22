H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 8,371,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,691. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

