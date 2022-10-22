H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

