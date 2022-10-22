HI (HI) Reaches One Day Volume of $946,537.00

HI (HI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, HI has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $136.05 million and $946,537.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,210.70 or 0.99997465 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00046619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05001992 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $878,319.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.