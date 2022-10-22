Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

