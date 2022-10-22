Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $256,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.