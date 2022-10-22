Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $677,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

