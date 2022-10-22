Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 419 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

APD stock opened at $241.29 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

