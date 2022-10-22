Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 147,766 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,766 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

