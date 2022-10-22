Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 37,892 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,892 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

