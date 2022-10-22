Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes $537,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 53.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Aflac by 42.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.