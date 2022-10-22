Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,543 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $306.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.