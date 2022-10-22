Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CDW by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CDW by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.57.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

