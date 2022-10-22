Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

