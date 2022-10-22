Holistic Financial Partners Sells 57 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,420,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5 %

UNH stock opened at $533.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.06. The company has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

