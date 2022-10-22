Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

