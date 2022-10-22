Horizen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.92 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $153.20 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $12.67 or 0.00066057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00272611 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00098800 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.