Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HPP opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.