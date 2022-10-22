Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Hunting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hunting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of HNTIF opened at $3.20 on Friday. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.