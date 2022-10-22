IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $1.65 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.10.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.68.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

