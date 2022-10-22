ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197.66 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $197.66 million and $2.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.211972 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,658,723.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

