Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 91,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$14.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Iconic Minerals



Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Featured Articles

