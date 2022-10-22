IDACORP, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

IDACORP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 123.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 50.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

