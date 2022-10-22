iFabric (TSE:IFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 37802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

iFabric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$28.33 million and a P/E ratio of 118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.64.

iFabric Company Profile

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

