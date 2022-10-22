Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Lessened by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $33,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.62. 3,526,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.35. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

