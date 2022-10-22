Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.64

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

LON:IHR opened at GBX 97.30 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £393.84 million and a PE ratio of 810.83. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 90.76 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

