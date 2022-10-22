Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

Get Independence Gold alerts:

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Further Reading

