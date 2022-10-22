Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Shares Up 8.4%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 15,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 14,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.
