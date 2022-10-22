Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 1.0 %

IDEXY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEXY. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Featured Stories

