Insider Buying: ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADMEGet Rating) insider Osamede Okhomina bought 1,500,000 shares of ADM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

Shares of ADME stock opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. ADM Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.

