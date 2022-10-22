Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Acquires $159,000.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director David V. Goeddel purchased 50,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.61.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

