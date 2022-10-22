Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Acquires $59,800.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.