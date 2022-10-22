Insider Buying: Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG) Insider Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG – Get Rating) insider Hui (Annie) Guo bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,965.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Zuleika Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. Its flagship projects include Zuleika gold project that covers an area of approximately 240 km2 located to the north west of Kalgoorlie; and Credo Project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie. The company was formerly known as Dampier Gold Limited and changed its name to Zuleika Gold Limited in February 2021.

