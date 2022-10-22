Insider Buying: Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG) Insider Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG – Get Rating) insider Hui (Annie) Guo bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,965.03).
Zuleika Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.25.
About Zuleika Gold
