Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $16,462.94 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $16,462.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,511,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.