Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $704,400.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

