Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $704,400.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PubMatic Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
