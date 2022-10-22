Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $94.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,667,511 shares in the company, valued at $94,431,147.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,952,000. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 425,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 60,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,751,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 285,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

