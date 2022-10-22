International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

